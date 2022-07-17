FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VGT opened at $340.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

