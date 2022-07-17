FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.6 %

MPC stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

