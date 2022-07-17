FourThought Financial LLC Sells 35,025 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

