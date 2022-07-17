Fractal Market Cap Tops $457,942.87 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $457,942.87 and approximately $33,699.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
