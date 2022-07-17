Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAF. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

