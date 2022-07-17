FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Price Performance

Shares of FuelPositive stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.13. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.24.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

About FuelPositive

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FuelPositive Corporation develops and manufactures a portfolio of energy storage and fossil fuel replacement technologies. The company provides clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a spectrum of industries and applications. Its flagship product, a green ammonia production system, takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and enabling hydrogen economy.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.