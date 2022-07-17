Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,104 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 179,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.8 %

BX stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

