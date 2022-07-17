Full18 Capital LLC Buys 4,507 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,029,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 642.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 147,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $4.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

