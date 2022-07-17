Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

