Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 184,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.