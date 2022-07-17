Full18 Capital LLC Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 237.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,281 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 4.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Invesco Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

