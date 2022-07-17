Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,859,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after buying an additional 344,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $35.63 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

