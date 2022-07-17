Full18 Capital LLC Purchases 179,769 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 1,127.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Victory Capital worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

