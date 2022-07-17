Full18 Capital LLC Purchases 252,433 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 478.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,433 shares during the period. BRP Group comprises about 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,491.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRP opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

