Full18 Capital LLC Purchases 404,733 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,733 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties accounts for 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Urban Edge Properties worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE UE opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.