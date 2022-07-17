Full18 Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 250.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,705 shares during the period. New Residential Investment makes up 1.2% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

