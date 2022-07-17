GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $6,815.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00261903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001403 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

