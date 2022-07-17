GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Hits $0.0552 on Major Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $45,518.17 and approximately $119,398.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Coin Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
