Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 636,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 989,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 472,216 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 169,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 5.1 %

Gatos Silver stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

