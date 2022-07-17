Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

GELYY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4868 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

