Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 1,608 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE RL opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

