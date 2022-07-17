Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 4,114 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $43,238,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $29,623,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 58.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 530,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in DoubleVerify by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,214,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 505,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify Trading Up 7.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of DV opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.12. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

