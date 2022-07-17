Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Citrix Systems Profile

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

