Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

