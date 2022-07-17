Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $89.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.