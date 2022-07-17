Gladius Capital Management LP Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

