Gladius Capital Management LP Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

