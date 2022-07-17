Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

