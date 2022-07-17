Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.90.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

