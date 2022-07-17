Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 141,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

