Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,747. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Global Cord Blood

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also

