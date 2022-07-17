Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
