GoByte Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $106,424.08 and approximately $294.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.