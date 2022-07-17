Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $245,589.07 and approximately $58,536.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

