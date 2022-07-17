Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

