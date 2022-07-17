Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VYM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

