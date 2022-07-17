Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.