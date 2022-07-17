Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 764,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,683 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

