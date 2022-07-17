Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

