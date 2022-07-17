Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

