Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 1,569,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,364. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.