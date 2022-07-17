Hamelin Gold Limited (ASX:HMG) Insider Acquires A$23,640.70 in Stock

Hamelin Gold Limited (ASX:HMG – Get Rating) insider Peter Bewick acquired 236,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$23,640.70 ($15,973.45).

Hamelin Gold Stock Performance

About Hamelin Gold

Hamelin Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company. It holds the West Tanami project covering 2,277 square kilometers of gold province located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

