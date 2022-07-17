Hamster Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $86,414.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.