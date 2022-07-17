HashBX Price Reaches $0.0007 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $430,218.21 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

