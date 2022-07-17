Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $15.53 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $224,319.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002580 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.95 or 0.06333967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00259755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00659043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00512335 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,390,174 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

