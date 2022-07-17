Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Hawaiian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

