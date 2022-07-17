Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Hayward Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after buying an additional 312,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

