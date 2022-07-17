HC Wainwright Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $10.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

