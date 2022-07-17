HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price target on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
TSE:FCU opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.13 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
