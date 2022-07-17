HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

TSE:FCU opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.13 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.