HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 2.9 %

HEI stock opened at €46.78 ($46.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.60. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($76.98). The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

